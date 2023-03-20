A new US study has come up with surprising results against the fight against HIV, an outcome that gives strength to science and its battle to minimize the risks of the virus and its consequences. It is known that a vaccine has not been developed for the pathology, considered among the most serious in recent decades, but the progress of recent years is such that the disease can be considered under control.

The study in question was carried out on a middle-aged woman of a particular ethnicity, he dubs the “New York patient”, has achieved decisive results for the progress linked to the battle against AIDS. The patient was not only infected with the virus, but she also had severe leukemia. The trial made the subject under examination negative for HIV for thirty months without antiviral treatments.

In summary, stem cells deriving from the umbilical cord were transplanted to the New York patient. Magazine Cell published the study in question, deeming it decidedly innovative and very important: “The HIV epidemic is ethnically diverse and it is extremely rare for people of color or even other ethnicities to find a sufficiently matched adult donor,” says Yvonne Bryson of UCLA-University of California Los Angeles.

The medical team transplanted CCR5-delta32/32 carrier stem cells from umbilical cord blood preserved, as it was impossible to find a compatible adult donor for the patient. The patient received the transplant in 2017 at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Dr. Bryson reported that due to a series of problems related to the blood of different ethnic groups, the stem cells of the cord transplanted to the New York patient were mixed following a special procedure which in the end gave positive results: “The use of a stem cell mixture of a compatible relative of the patient and of umbilical cord blood cells allows to give a boost to the umbilical cord blood cells”said the expert.