Thirty months of HIV negativity without antiviral treatments. Thirty months with no more signs of one of the worst viruses of recent decades and the risk of developing AIDS. And all for a person of an ethnic background who would in theory practically reduce to zero the already very limited possibilities, at present, of a definitive solution. These are the important results of a new study that strengthens the battle of science against viruses and disease. A new method may have been successful in healing the so-called “New York patient”, a middle-aged woman suffering from leukemia and HIV self-identifying as of mixed ethnicity. And it is precisely in the “ethnic” question as well as in the method used for the treatment that the success of the same would lie. In fact, this method would allow an easier “grafting” of a mutation, very rare among some populations, which has proved to be effective in eradicating HIV.

Specifically they have been transplanted stem cells resistant to HIV from umbilical cord blood rather than from a compatible adult, thus increasing the possibility of making use of the mutation in people of all ethnic backgrounds. The full results of the study of the “New York patient” case were published in a paper in the journal Cell. “The HIV epidemic is ethnically diverse and it is extremely rare for people of color or even other ethnicities to find a sufficiently matched adult donor,” he says Yvonne Bryson from UCLA-University of California Los Angeles, who co-led the study with fellow pediatrician and infectious disease expert Deborah Persaud of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “The use of cord blood cells expands the opportunities for people of different backgrounds living with HIV.”

Nearly 38 million people worldwide are living with HIV and antiviral treatments, while effective, must be taken for life. The “Berlin patient” (later died of leukemia) was the first to be cured of HIV in 2009, and two other men have since, the “London patient” (whose recovery was reported in the Lancet) and the “Dusseldorf patient”, got rid of the virus. All three had received stem cell transplants as part of their cancer treatments, and in all cases, the donor cells came from matched or “matched” adults carrying two copies of the CCR5-delta32 mutation, a naturally occurring mutation that confers resistance to HIV by preventing the virus from infecting cells. Only about 1 percent of whites are homozygous for the CCR5-delta32 mutation and it is even rarer in other populations. This rarity limits the ability to transplant the stem cells — which carry the beneficial mutation — into patients of color since stem cell transplants usually require a strong match between donor and recipient.

Knowing it would be nearly impossible to find a matched adult donor “endowed” with the mutation for the New York patient, the medical team instead transplanted stem cells carrying CCR5-delta32/32 from umbilical cord blood kept, to try to deal with both his cancer and HIV at the same time. The patient received her transplant in 2017 at Weill Cornell Medicine thanks to a team of transplant specialists led by Doctors Jingmei Hsu and Koen van Besien. Her case was part of the International Maternal Adolescent AIDS Clinical Trials Network (IMPAACT), a project sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, the US medical research agency, and was co-approved by the Adult AIDS Clinical Trials Network (ACTG). Cord blood cells were infused together with stem cells from one of the patient’s relatives to increase the chances of success of the procedure. “With cord blood, you may not have as many cells and it takes a little longer to populate throughout the body after they’re infused,” adds Bryson.

“The use of a mixture of stem cells from a relative compatible patient and cord blood cells allows you to give cord blood cells a boost”. The transplant has put the patient’s leukemia into remission and thwarted HIV, a process that has now been going on for more than four years. Thirty-seven months after the transplant, the patient was able to stop taking her HIV antiviral medications. Doctors, who continue to monitor her, say she is now HIV negative for more than 30 months since she stopped antiviral treatment (at the time the study was written, it had only been 18 months). It should be noted that due to the invasiveness of the procedure, stem cell transplants (both with and without the mutation) are only considered for people who need a transplant for other reasons, and not just to deal with HIV; before a patient can have a stem cell transplant, you must have chemotherapy or radiotherapy to destroy his existing immune system. “This study underscores the importance of having CCR5-delta32/32 cells as part of stem cell transplants for HIV patients, because so far all successful treatments have been based on this mutated cell population,” says Persaud. “If you are planning to do a transplant as a cancer treatment for someone with HIV, your priority should be to look for cells that are CCR5-delta32/32 because then you can potentially achieve remission for both the cancer and the HIV”. The authors point out that more effort is needed for it stem cell donor screening to find the CCR5-delta32 mutation. “Using our protocol, we identified 300 units of cord blood with this mutation so that if someone with HIV needs a transplant tomorrow, it will be available,” Bryson says.but something needs to be done on an ongoing basis to look for these mutations and support from communities and governments will be needed”.

Gianmarco Pondrano Altavilla

The study on Cell