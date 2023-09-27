AIFA Approves Takeda’s Anti-Dengue Vaccine for Use in Italy

AIFA Approves Anti-Dengue Vaccine for Use in Italy

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has given the green light to Takeda’s Tak-003 (Qdenga*) vaccine for the prophylaxis of Dengue disease caused by any of the four serotypes of the virus. This vaccine can be administered to individuals aged four and above. Takeda’s vaccine is the only approved vaccine for the prevention of Dengue disease in Italy, even for those who have not had previous exposure to the virus and without the need for a pre-vaccination test.

Dengue is an infectious disease caused by the virus of the same name, transmitted by mosquito bites. Nicola Petrosillo, head of the Infection Prevention and Control Service of the Campus Bio-Medico University Polyclinic Foundation of Rome, explains that Dengue can evolve into a severe form that requires hospitalization. Takeda’s new vaccine is innovative because it is designed to immunize against all four serotypes of the Dengue virus, utilizing recombinant technology based on serotype 2 of the virus.

Petrosillo emphasizes that Dengue is not endemic in Europe but imported cases are frequently reported from individuals who have recently visited endemic areas. However, some small and limited indigenous outbreaks have occurred in Europe, including Italy. The new Takeda vaccine will be a valuable tool in preventing the disease among international travelers, whether for tourism, work, or returning to their countries of origin.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed Dengue among the top 10 threats to global health and it is endemic in over 125 countries. Climate change, urbanization, and globalization have contributed to the rapid spread of this viral disease transmitted by vectors. In the past decade, there has been an increase in Dengue infections among European travelers returning from endemic countries around the world.

Roberto Ieraci, an infectious disease specialist and senior associate researcher of the National Research Council, explains that once the new vaccine becomes available in various regions, citizens can access it in authorized centers for yellow fever and quarantine diseases vaccinations. These centers will issue relevant certificates for international use, following the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization. The vaccination schedule for Tak-003 consists of two doses administered three months apart, starting from the age of four. Ieraci suggests that an approved accelerated vaccination program before departure would be desirable for those who have imminent travel plans.

Tak-003 was developed based on serotype 2 of the Dengue virus and was evaluated through various clinical development phases involving over 28,000 participants. The vaccine was generally well-tolerated, with no evidence of increased hospitalizations due to severe Dengue in vaccinated individuals.

This approval of Takeda’s anti-Dengue vaccine marks a significant milestone in preventing and controlling Dengue disease in Italy and offers hope to individuals traveling to endemic areas. It is a step forward in addressing this global health threat and provides an effective tool to protect against Dengue.

