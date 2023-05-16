AIFA Approves the Reimbursement of Drugs for HIV-1 Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)







The decision of the Italian Medicines Agency opens up new prospects for the prevention of HIV-1 infection.

Con BoD resolution no. 15 of 26 April 2023l’Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) admitted the reimbursement indication of the combination Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil for “Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents”.

A Prevention Measure with a Significant Impact on Public Health

The AIFA decision represents an additional prevention tool for HIV-negative people who have high-risk sexual behaviour. PrEP is a major public health strategy that can provide robust protection against HIV-1 infection before exposure.

Acceptance of the Proposal Advanced by the Section for the Fight against AIDS

AIFA has accepted the proposal put forward by the Section for the fight against AIDS of the Health Technical Committee of the Ministry of Health, sharing its general approach, patient selection criteria and global management strategy. This decision demonstrates an active commitment to fighting the spread of HIV-1 and offering support to people at risk.

Prescription and Monitoring of Therapy

The infectious disease specialist is the only one authorized to prescribe this therapy, subjecting it to the compilation of a prescription form which contains the treatment inclusion and exclusion criteria, as well as the main characteristics of the management and monitoring programme. The management and distribution of PrEP drugs occurs exclusively through hospital pharmacies.

Entry into force of the Provision

The AIFA provision will enter into force the day following its publication in the Official Gazette. This decision will allow for wider access and greater availability of PrEP medicines, thus aiding the prevention of HIV-1 infection in people at risk.

