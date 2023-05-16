Home » AIFA Approves the Reimbursement of Drugs for HIV-1 Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)
Health

AIFA Approves the Reimbursement of Drugs for HIV-1 Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)

by admin
AIFA Approves the Reimbursement of Drugs for HIV-1 Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)

16 MAG

Share on:

The decision of the Italian Medicines Agency opens up new prospects for the prevention of HIV-1 infection.

Con BoD resolution no. 15 of 26 April 2023l’Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) admitted the reimbursement indication of the combination Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil for “Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents”.

A Prevention Measure with a Significant Impact on Public Health

The AIFA decision represents an additional prevention tool for HIV-negative people who have high-risk sexual behaviour. PrEP is a major public health strategy that can provide robust protection against HIV-1 infection before exposure.

Acceptance of the Proposal Advanced by the Section for the Fight against AIDS

AIFA has accepted the proposal put forward by the Section for the fight against AIDS of the Health Technical Committee of the Ministry of Health, sharing its general approach, patient selection criteria and global management strategy. This decision demonstrates an active commitment to fighting the spread of HIV-1 and offering support to people at risk.

Prescription and Monitoring of Therapy

The infectious disease specialist is the only one authorized to prescribe this therapy, subjecting it to the compilation of a prescription form which contains the treatment inclusion and exclusion criteria, as well as the main characteristics of the management and monitoring programme. The management and distribution of PrEP drugs occurs exclusively through hospital pharmacies.

Entry into force of the Provision

The AIFA provision will enter into force the day following its publication in the Official Gazette. This decision will allow for wider access and greater availability of PrEP medicines, thus aiding the prevention of HIV-1 infection in people at risk.

See also  what to eat to live a hundred years, the opinion of the experts

Photo by Roberto Sorin on Unsplash

Share on:

If you liked this article and want to stay informed, subscribe to our Telegram channel

follow us on Google News.

Also to support us you can recommend the article using one of the buttons below if you want

report a typo Contact us here .

Author of the article: Cesare Di Simone

Unbridled passion for all that is technological, long-time Android user and supporter of all that is open-source and collaterally lover of the Linux world. Formula One lover and occult enthusiast. I’m passionate about horoscopes, I like going to see what the stars say on a daily basis.

You may also like

Developed coating material for plastics that kills superbugs...

Beware of these cockroaches: they are the most...

Ozempic: Who is the weight loss injection suitable...

What lies behind the (uncontrollable) desire to continuously...

On a school trip – despite diabetes /...

from wearable sensors to robots, the most popular...

Goodbye to annual vaccines? new study opens up...

Startup helps in emergencies or illness of children

Dybala yes, Smalling and El Shaarawy almost. But...

40 years ago, French researchers discovered the HI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy