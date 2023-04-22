Aifa approves the reimbursement of the pill that prevents HIV

The inclusion of PrEP among the class A drugs reimbursable by the National Health System helps ensure the prevention of HIV.

The PrEPthe Pre-exposure prophylaxis which prevents HIV, has finally been included in the list of class A drugs reimbursable by the National Health System. An important victory in the fight against HIV, which makes PrEP usable by all people. However, the analyzes for prophylaxis and screening remain the responsibility of the patients, a situation that still makes it difficult to access the complete path to ensure effective prevention and awareness.

PrEP was approved by the FDA in 2012 and by the EMA in 2016 and consists of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate and emtricitabine. The drug it offers close to 100% infection protection when taken correctly and is intended for people who are found to be HIV-free, regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Until now, all PrEP costs were borne by citizens, including the costs of required diagnostic tests. This has constituted an insurmountable barrier for younger people and for those groups of the population most exposed to the virus, socially and economically vulnerable.

The reimbursement of PrEP is a major step forward in the HIV prevention. However, prophylaxis and screening analyzes remain paid and are often an obstacle to accessing the complete prevention pathway. We hope that in the future there will be a complete taking charge of the process to ensure effective prevention and complete awareness. In many European countries, such as France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark and the United Kingdom, PrEP is already reimbursable, demonstrating the importance of maximizing access to prophylaxis.



