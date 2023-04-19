Aifa authorizes the use of a drug that blocks inflammation

A drug that will be able to cure a disease that affects about 400 thousand Apulians. The new Upadacitinib-based therapy to combat atopic dermatitis, the most common inflammatory skin disease, is available in the region. The new drug has recently received the go-ahead from the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) which has authorized its therapeutic use for adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis has a significant impact on the quality of life of patients: the appearance of reddened and scaly skin can in fact interfere with social relationships and stigmatize the patient, while the strong and incessant itching can cause concentration difficulties, loss of sleep, tiredness and work difficulties.

“Atopic dermatitis is a very frequent chronic inflammatory skin disease – declares Caterina Foti, Full Professor and Director of the Dermatological Clinic, Bari Polyclinic – It manifests itself with redness and itching, often intense and sometimes uncontrollable, which can have a disruptive impact on the quality of life due to very disabling symptoms. Research in recent years has made great progress, allowing for the development of more targeted, selective and effective therapeutic solutions to better treat and manage a disease as complex and multifactorial as atopic dermatitis”.

In adults, skin lesions tend to affect the neck, décolleté, inner elbows, back of the knees, hands, feet, face and scalp with a profound psychological and social impact. In fact, the main symptoms, such as intense itching, abrasions, strong reddening of the skin, can negatively affect personal life and social relationships, with consequent repercussions on the quality of life.

The new therapeutic line, based on the daily use of Upadacitinib, will make it possible to alleviate the symptoms of the pathology: “It is a new drug that works by blocking the action of molecules that promote inflammation – says Eustachio Nettis, Director of the Departmental Operative Unit of Allergology University of the Polyclinic of Bari – In clinical studies, Upadacitinib acted rapidly not only on itching but also on skin lesions. Furthermore, it was observed that the clinical benefit remains constant over time”.

The Departmental Operative Unit of University Allergology of the Bari Polyclinic makes use of doctors specialists in Allergology, Clinical Immunology and Dermatology who are able to manage patients suffering from atopic dermatitis and concomitant atopic diseases such as asthma, rhinitis, nasal polyposis, food allergies , drug allergies, contact dermatitis, eosinophilic oesophagitis through ‘in vivo’ and ‘in vitro’ allergy tests.

At the Dermatological Clinic of the Policlinico of Bari there are dedicated diaries for the diagnosis and treatment of moderate-severe atopic dermatitis. Various open days have also been organized over the years in order to raise awareness of this annoying skin disease among the general population.

Atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema, in which the skin is itchy, red and dry) is a chronic and systemic inflammatory skin disease with a relapsing trend, characterized by periods of intense itching – and the consequent scratching – which leave the skin cracked , scaly and exuding. It affects about 2-5% of adults and 20% of children. The symptoms have a significant physical, psychological and economic impact on those affected by the disease. It is a complex condition that not only affects the skin but the entire body.