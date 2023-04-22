Aifa: Free birth control pill. It will cost the state 140 million

Italia The Pricing and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) endorsed the decision to make birth control pills free for women of all age groups

Oral contraception will soon be free for all women. The Pricing and Reimbursement Committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) approved the decision to make the contraceptive pill free for women of all age groups, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at around 140 million of euros a year. The Quotidiano Sanità website anticipates it with an interview with the president of the Cpr of Aifa Joanna Scroccaro. This is an issue that has been under the agency’s attention for some time.

The cheapest products are free

Technical times were needed to “reach a complete evaluation” and the OK from the authority. The free pre-exposure prophylaxis against the virus has also been approvedHiv, the so-called Prep. “We wanted to complete them before the expiry” of the mandate and the arrival of the reform of the Agency, expected for the summer, explained Scroccaro. To make contraception free in Italy “the least expensive products were evaluated within 3 categories of contraceptive drugs, identified and divided by “generation”, which were made free”.

Expand the audience

“It was in particular the Technical-Scientific Commission that divided the large number of contraceptives available to date by progestogen component, recommending that a certain number of products be made available free of charge for each different “generation” of medicines, guaranteeing a certain overlapping,” he says. the expert. «We – continues Scroccaro – then analyzed those that had the lowest prices. The cost estimate for the State is around 140 million euros per year, but it is an important decision, which will allow expand the audience of women who today, perhaps, considered the cost of these contraceptives as too high and for this reason did not use them”.

Prices and quality

The president of the price and reimbursement committee of the Italian medicines agency points out that «in Italy there has been little recourse to contraception and this may now change. Furthermore, it is difficult to say, since there has been no price negotiation for these products, that a 25-euro pill is improve of those that cost 10 euros».

