Aifa has approved the reimbursement of PrEP drugs

Despite the contrary expressed by Lega e Brothers of Italy, the Italian Medicines Agency has officially approved the reimbursement of the combination of Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). The aim is to prevent and reduce the risk of HIV-1 infection.
The coverage will only concern people who have any high-risk sexual behaviors, and can only be prescribed by an infectious disease specialist, subject to the compilation of a prescription form which will contain the treatment inclusion and exclusion criteria and the main characteristics of the management and monitoring. The distribution of the treatment will take place only by the hospital pharmacies.

