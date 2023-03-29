Back to talking about adverse reactions to vaccines anti covid and “secret” documents, in the studies of the Rete 4 programme, Out of the core, classic appointment on Tuesday evening hosted by Mario Giordano. In this regard, the journalist broadcast a AIFA internal document, the Italian drug agency, which would have been written by the then director Nicola Magrini, in reference to the risk of adverse effects caused by the much-discussed AstraZeneca vaccine to the cardiovascular system: “Let’s not give too much emphasis to this evidence – reads the document broadcast by Fuori dal Coro – so we would kill this vaccine“.

According to what was underlined by the journalists of Rete 4, already the 15 January 2021, a few weeks after the mass vaccination campaign officially started, and when only nurses and healthcare workers were being dosed, the experts had a completely clear picture of the situation, namely, that the vaccine AstraZeneca it wasn’t good. In the rest of Europe (except in Great Britain) it was thus decided to withdraw it but not in Italy, where instead there were cases of suspicious reactions after the vaccine in question.

OUT OF THE CHORUS, THE COVID VACCINE AND ASTRAZENECA: “THE HEALTHY HAD NOT HAD TO BE VACCINATED”

Out of the choir remembers the open day for the very young with AstraZeneca and at the same time recalled the death of Camilla Canepa, 18 years old from Genoa, disappeared on May 25 two years ago, 4 months and ten days after the documents on the vaccine. Stefano Paternò is another victim of AstraZeneca, a Sicilian soldier, while they were two teachers Augusta Turiaco and Zelia Guzzo, who also died after the vaccine. Fuori dal Coro still remembers how it was said on TV “don’t loot” on these dramas, as “there is no correlation with the vaccine“.

Mario Giordano’s program also underlined that Aifa, already in January 2021, knew that those who were cured of covid shouldn’t have been vaccinatedalways speaking of a “serious matter” in internal documents, and then not making the matter public.

