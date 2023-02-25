For healthy people with no risk factors for osteoporosis, taking a vitamin D supplement for several years is unlikely to reduce the risk of bone fractures.

The Italian Medicines Agency, with note 96/2023, recently published this information in the Official Gazette.

This finding contradicts the results of previous studies, according to which taking vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of breaking bones.

The update comes from the analysis of two studies: one American (Vital), published in Nejm in 2022, and one European (Do-Health), published in the same year in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In the document, Aifa also reduces da 20 a 12 ng/mL (or 50 to 30 nmol/L) the maximum level of 25-hydroxyvitamin D serum (the one provided for in most supplements), necessary for reimbursement purposes: in short, above these thresholds the National Health Service no longer reimburses the supplement.

In his notes, experts linked the benefits of HRT with Covid-19 (the brand name of a drug used to treat osteoporosis). In an interview granted to Virgilio News, Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology and author of various publications on the subject, provided clarifications.

Is Vitamin D Supplementation Still Helpful After Age 50?

Vitamin D, as a supplement or by itself, is not a cure. But it can prevent some health problems if taken during the growing phase, around the age of 30.

It would help prevent rickets in children and be useful for pregnant women, but not as a form of therapy.

Why did Aifa decide to limit the possibility of reimbursement by the National Health Service?

Aifa’s position can be understandable from an economic point of view: they want to save money by cutting things that don’t seem necessary.

However, since vitamin D is inexpensive, it pays to be cautious about consuming too much. On the other hand, a vitamin D deficiency can cause health problems.

The second reason is that, as I’ve already explained, vitamin D intervention can help prevent a wide range of diseases.

Metabolic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (such as stroke and heart attack), oncological diseases such as cancer or autoimmune disorders can lead to a deterioration of cognitive functions.

Colao’s advice is to take vitamin D if you want, but don’t expect it to cure allergies or reduce the chances of developing other diseases.