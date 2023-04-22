AIFA makes the contraceptive pill free for all women

Oral contraception will be free for all women. The price and reimbursement committee (CPR) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) today approved the decision to include the contraceptive pill for women of all age groups within the costs of the national health service, with a total cost per the state coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year. This is anticipated by Quotidiano Sanità which interviews the president of the Cpr of Aifa Giovanna Scroccaro. A theme “that has been in the attention of the agency for some time – said Scroccaro – which required technical times to arrive at a complete evaluation” and the green light from the authority.

Furthermore, the Medicines Agency’s Pricing and Reimbursement Committee has given the go-ahead for the reimbursement of the so-called Prep, pre-exposure prophylaxis, aimed at preventing HIV. The drug is therefore placed in level A and becomes reimbursable by the National Health System.

Approved in 2016 by the European Medicines Agency, Prep essentially consists of taking tablets, before and after exposure to the risk of contracting the virus. It is not recommended for everyone but recommended for those who have a sexual relationship with a partner who has HIV, who have casual unprotected sexual encounters or who share needles to inject drugs.

“The reimbursement of the Prep – comments Bruno Marchini, president of Anlaids Onlus, an association that has been involved in the fight against HIV and AIDS since 1985 – is an important step forward in the prevention of HIV infection, since it makes the drug usable by all However, Prep is a process which, in addition to prescribing the drug, includes periodic screening for sexually transmitted infections, which at the moment is still the responsibility of the user in most Italian regions. path load to ensure effective prevention and complete awareness”.