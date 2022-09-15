Aifa, the Italian Medicines Agency, has approved the new vaccines adapted against the subvariants Omicron 4 and 5, after the first green light for the vaccine adapted against Omicron 1. The Technical Scientific Commission reiterated that the population at greatest risk of developing disease serious, for which the booster dose is therefore recommended as a priority, “is represented by subjects with risk factors and by those over 60. All the other subjects can still get vaccinated with the booster dose on the advice of a doctor or as an individual choice” .

Covid vaccines, to whom to give priority: “It’s immediately up to the elderly, they risk more” by Donatella Zorzetto September 14, 2022



No preference between bivalent vaccines

Furthermore, for Cts, at the moment there are no elements to express a preferential judgment towards the different bivalent vaccines available (original strain BA.1 and BA.4-5): “All increase the protection against different variants and help to maintain a optimal protection against Covid-19. Even the bivalent BA.1 vaccine, in fact, has been shown to induce, against the BA.5 variant, an antibody response greater than that of the original vaccine “he specified.

Covid, the new bivalent vaccines are on the way: who should do them and why by Donatella Zorzetto 08 September 2022



Vaccinations against Covid and seasonal flu

It will now be fundamental, as the Minister of Health reiterated Roberto Speranza, give new impetus to the vaccination campaign using updated vaccines. This in view of the autumn, when a new wave of infections from Covid is expected that will overlap the seasonal flu.