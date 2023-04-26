Aifa, Palù’s incredible “on his knees” interview ▷ “Nothing to say about the emails of the scandal”

In recent days, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, declared the end of the emergency to the nation Covid. Italy followed closely behind the stars and stripes and it was the turn of George Palu, President of the Italian Medicines Agency, talk about the pandemic in our country. The Corriere della Sera he managed the interview and could press Palù with precise questions regarding the latest Covid investigations. However, as might be expected, no mention was made in the interview of the investigation Out of the core, Mario Giordano’s program, which revealed the emails on adverse reactions. To talk about the theme and the interview with Palù, Francesco Borgonovo interviewed Andrea Zambranojournalist of The New Daily Compass.

“Palù was greatly helped by chronicler who interviewed him, who did what technically in the jargon we call an interview on his knees, because he talked about everything except what is emerging on these internal documents that are leaking from the body in charge of drug control. The agency did not want to accentuate these criticisms because they could put in debate the vaccine and the mass vaccination campaign which in the meantime was imposed on all age groups and led to a very serious pollution of drug surveillance, because while people were being vaccinated, adverse reactions emerged which in fact were not recorded. The fact that Corriere della Sera, when interviewing Palù, did not make a single comment requestfirst of all makes me think that certain interviews are agreed upon at an institutional level and therefore are protected in inverted commas and therefore this poses a journalism problem for which the newspaper must answer”.