The AIFA Technical Scientific Commission, which approved the modified vaccines against Omicron 4 and 5 sub-variants, reiterates that the population at greatest risk of developing serious disease, for which therefore the booster dose is recommended as a priority, “is represented by subjects with risk factors and by those over 60. All other subjects can still get vaccinated with the booster dose on the advice of the doctor or as an individual choice “.

According to the opinion of the Aifa CTS, at the moment there are no elements to express a preferential judgment towards the different bivalent vaccines available (original strain BA.1 and BA.4-5): “All increase the protection against different variants and they help to maintain optimal protection against Covid-19. In fact, even the bivalent BA.1 vaccine has been shown to induce, against the BA.5 variant, an antibody response greater than that of the original vaccine “. Both BA.1 and BA.4-5 vaccines, a note explains, are recommended for anyone over 60 or for those with risk factors.

The world has never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed millions of people since the end of 2019, said WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Last week, the number of weekly deaths from Covid-19 dropped to a minimum since March 2020. We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic,” Tedros said at a press conference, warning however: “Not we are still here, but the end is at hand “.