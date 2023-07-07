AIFA Restricts Use of Medicinal Products Containing Salbutamol and Ipratropium Bromide to Adults Only

Italian Medicines Agency Restricts Use of Medicinal Products for Bronchospasm Treatment in Children and Adolescents

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has announced important changes to the product information of medicinal products containing the fixed-dose combination of salbutamol and ipratropium bromide. These changes come as a result of a review of the efficacy and safety data of these products.

The indications for these medicinal products have now been restricted to the treatment of bronchospasm in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who require regular therapy with both ipratropium bromide and salbutamol. Consequently, the use of these products has been limited to the adult population, specifically those over 18 years old. They are no longer recommended for use in children and adolescents.

This restriction has been implemented due to an increase in the number of undesirable events, many of which were serious, resulting from therapeutic errors in the use of these products, particularly in pediatric patients. Current clinical practice guidelines also do not recommend the use of the salbutamol/ipratropium fixed combination in pediatric bronchial asthma. Salbutamol, one of the active ingredients, is typically used for rapid relief of asthma symptoms, while ipratropium may be considered for the treatment of severe exacerbations in combination with ß2 agonists, at a dose determined by the child’s age. If necessary, pediatric patients can be treated with the individual component medicinal products to allow for dosage adjustment according to their needs.

The Summary of Product Characteristics and Package Leaflets for all salbutamol and ipratropium bromide fixed combination medicinal products have been updated to reflect these changes in therapeutic indications and to provide updated safety information based on the latest evidence.

It is crucial for healthcare professionals and caregivers to be aware of these changes and to prescribe and administer these medicinal products accordingly. Adherence to the updated indications will help ensure the safety and effectiveness of bronchospasm treatment in adult patients with COPD.

The AIFA’s decision to restrict the use of these medicinal products in children and adolescents is based on a thorough evaluation of the available data and aims to enhance patient safety. The agency continues to actively monitor the use and effects of these products to further improve treatment outcomes for patients with bronchospasm related to COPD.

