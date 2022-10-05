news-txt”>

Reimbursement of the contraceptive pill, especially to women under 25 years of age. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has started a path in this direction, shared by the health minister Roberto Speranza. But the turning point will require some technical time. The question of the reimbursement of oral contraceptives was today the attention of the competent committees of the Italian Medicines Agency: the Technical Scientific Commission (Cts) and the Price and Reimbursement Committee (Cpr). Minister Speranza shares the line: “Regarding the reimbursement of the contraceptive pill, Aifa has started a procedure, not from today but for a long time, in this direction. It is a procedure that clearly needs technical time. direction of travel is the right direction, and among other things it is a direction already taken by some Regions and other European countries “. However, he specified, speaking on the sidelines of the National Congress of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) in Villasimius, “it is clear that now the procedure must take place within the technical times that will be necessary”. The debate on the pill and oral contraception has rekindled in the last few days after the announcement by the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini who has decided to distribute the Ru486 abortion pill in clinics.