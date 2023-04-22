Aifa turning point, the free birth control pill approved

“Important Decision”



“These are two issues that have been under the attention of the agency for some time – highlights Scroccaro – which required technical time to arrive at a complete evaluation” and the authority’s ‘green light’. “We wanted to complete them before the expiry” of the mandate and the arrival of the reform of the Agency, expected for the summer. Specifically, the contraceptives on the market have been divided into three categories of drugs and divided by “generation”. “We – continues Scroccaro – then analyzed those that had the lowest prices. The cost estimate for the State is around 140 million euros per year, but it is an important decision, which will make it possible to expand the number of women who today, perhaps, they considered the cost of these contraceptives too high and for this reason they did not use them. In Italy there has always been little recourse to contraception and this may now change. It is however difficult to say, since there has been no negotiation of prices for these products, that a 25 euro pill is better than those that cost 10 euros”.