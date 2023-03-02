Of Elena Meli

Training and psychological support to never leave the volunteers alone, because motivation alone is not enough: 600 people have already been involved in two years

Ordinary and extraordinary people, who must not be left alone because this is the only way they can do good: the volunteers who lend energy, time and resources to stay close to patients with blood cancers they are the true wealth ofItalian association against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail) and for this very reason dedicated to them National training school for AIL volunteersa one-of-a-kind experience that has been going on for three years and whose goals and objectives were discussed in a meeting in Florence.

Support for volunteers To be voluntary motivation is not enoughthat the first spring to push to devote himself to others: psychological preparation is required to face experiences of closeness to the disease that can prove to be hard and painful, but also solid training in clinical subjects, especially in a sector such as that of hematological neoplasms where there are many therapeutic novelties. For this reason, Ail has launched a national school dedicated to volunteers, a one-of-a-kind project for what Joseph Bullpresident of Ail, defines the heart and most precious asset of our association. Taking care of the welfare of the volunteer taking care of the patients throughout the treatment process and, moreover, the idea that “caring for care” is a concept very dear to Ail. The idea of ​​creating a national voluntary school is the result of that ideal of care, made possible also thanks to the availability of haematologists who have allowed, over the years, the entry of Ail volunteers into their hematology departments. Adherence to the training project by the Ail sections was high, considering that the initiative started almost simultaneously with the advent of the pandemic, which greatly hindered the activities we had set ourselves as a goal. See also Because we eat badly and a lot: this is how our brain relates to food

Lifelong learning In fact, the idea was born in 2019 and the first edition of the school was launched in 2020; in the three editions carried out so far, involving 54 of the 83 sections of AIL, 67 psychologists have been trained and therefore 45 basic courses have been started in 23 sections, which have led to the training 600 volunteers. An educated and motivated volunteer carries out the solidarity commitment that awaits him alongside the patients with greater serenity – specifies Toro -. Now our goal is to continue along the path outlined bringing the training program to all 83 sections of AILalso evolving from periodic formation to ongoing formation. Stefano Zamagnipresident of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, adds: AIL’s decision to set up a training school for volunteers will remain and make history because never before, in Italy and abroad, has voluntary action can no longer be simplistically delegated to the emotion of the moment or to the compassion dictated by the circumstances. While this may represent an initial push, it cannot guarantee the continuous flow of services that today the voluntary sector is increasingly called upon to provide, particularly in an intervention field such as that of blood cancers with which the association deals. The hidden mission of the volunteer is to make everyone experience first-hand that a society needs extensive gift practices to evolve. A precious gift for whoever receives it and whoever offers it, as he says Danielaa former patient who became a volunteer: It was natural for me to try to give back some of the much I received when I was sick and the volunteers they never made me feel alone, not even during Christmas and Easter spent in the ward. Being a volunteer today enriches me more every day. See also Open Data Covid: the portal that allows you to geolocalize infections is born in L'Aquila