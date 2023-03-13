Il 24, 25 and 26 March the Ail Easter Eggs return to over 4,300 Italian squares, initiative placed under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, which this year is yours 30th editionAnd. The one proposed is an important appointment with solidarity promoted by the Italian Association against Leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma which has always been at the side of haematological patients and their families who it distributed 489,689 chocolate eggs last year in 3,297 distribution points, raising 6,544,902 euros.

Ail Eggs, milk or dark, are recognizable thanks to the Association’s logo on the package, which symbolically encloses the great daily commitment of the Association: to give a future to the dreams of patients with blood cancer. The minimum membership fee to receive the Ail Easter Egg is 12 euros.

The association has always put first place the patient with blood cancer who is particularly fragile and delicate as his immune system is highly compromised and, consequently, more at risk. The results in scientific studies and the increasingly effective and targeted innovative therapies, including immunotherapy with Car-T, the latest frontier in the treatment of tumors, and stem cell transplantation, have led to a great improvement in the diagnosis and treatment of haematological patients, adults and children. However, it is necessary to continue intensely on this path and invest more and more resources in scientific research to reach new goals and make these diseases more and more curable.

Through the treatment centers and thanks to the daily work of the 83 provincial sections of the ail and its 15,000 volunteers, Italian Hematology guarantees continuity of care and therapy.

Over the course of thirty years, the AIl Easter Eggs initiative – created thanks to the contribution of thousands of volunteers – has made it possible to implement research and assistance projects and has contributed to publicizing progress in the treatment of blood cancers. The rest of the Ail:

funds the research on leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood diseases.

on leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood diseases. organizes home care services for adults and children to avoid hospitalization for all patients who can be treated at home.

to avoid hospitalization for all patients who can be treated at home. supports social welfare services; activities of psychological, legal, transport and accompaniment support, delivery of medicines, handling of paperwork and economic support are financed.

activities of psychological, legal, transport and accompaniment support, delivery of medicines, handling of paperwork and economic support are financed. builds Ail lodging houses close to the major hematology centres to welcome non-resident patients and their families free of charge who have to face long periods of treatment.

to welcome non-resident patients and their families free of charge who have to face long periods of treatment. collaborates in supporting the expenses to ensure the functioning of the Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant Centers, to build or renovate outpatient clinics, day hospitals, hospitalization wards, to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and to finance healthcare personnel who allow the specialist facilities to function properly.

to build or renovate outpatient clinics, day hospitals, hospitalization wards, to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and to finance healthcare personnel who allow the specialist facilities to function properly. supports schools and hospital playrooms to allow children and young people not to lose contact with external reality, to continue their studies regularly and not to neglect the importance of play thanks to the presence and psychological support of operators and volunteers

To find out the nearest square from March 21 online the list on: www.ail.it from 22 March it will also be possible to call 06 7038 6060.