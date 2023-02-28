Ordinary people doing extraordinary things. These are the volunteers. But one cannot stop at the movement of the soul, at good will because the “well done well”. And it was starting from here that three years ago the Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma – AIL thought of a national training school for volunteers. The first step was the training of trainers, 67 psychologists involved together with 54 provincial sections (we wrote about it here). In the last two years they have been organized 45 courses involving 23 sections with one goalas the national president of AIL explained, Joseph Bull get to train all 15 thousand volunteers of the association. Today in Florence, where the local provincial section has organized the refresher course “Diagnostic and therapeutic innovations on blood diseases: the word from the haematologist” to inform patients, volunteers, members and donors on the new treatment prospects, during a press conference were illustrated the results of this first two-year period of the AIL national volunteering school.
After the institutional greetings of the regional councilor Serena Spinelli and that of the municipal councilor Sara Funaro, the president took the floor Joseph Bull who wanted to underline the point of view of the initiative which is the “taking care” of patients and volunteers «the most precious asset of our association. Taking care of the well-being of the volunteer is taking care of the patients throughout the treatment process »she continued.
“After all, the idea that “to cure is to take care” is a concept very dear to Ail. The idea of creating a National Volunteer School is the result of that ideal of care, made possible also thanks to the availability of haematologists who have allowed AIL volunteers to enter their haematology departments over the years. Participation in the training project by the sections was high, considering that the initiative started almost simultaneously with the advent of the pandemic which greatly hindered the activities we had set ourselves as a goal”. The goal now for President Toro is not only bring the formation program to all 83 provincial sections and achieve ongoing formation. The date chosen for the press conference, February 28 is world rare disease day and Toro recalled that «some of our pathologies are. And it is important to avoid that they are governed by the market rather than by the community, it must be a social fact», he commented, referring to the need and importance of research which in the field of onco-haematological diseases has meant that over the years «over 70% of diagnosed people have good life expectancies». The president also recalled how in the last 30 years attempts to train volunteers had been made autonomously by various sections and the School which was inaugurated just two years ago “was born from the synthesis of this wealth of experience”.
The president of the Ail section of Florence and honorary professor of blood diseases at the University of Florence, Alberto Bosi he not only recalled his adherence to the training project, but also stressed that among the activities of the Florentine section, alongside home transfusions (introduced during the pandemic period) and home assistance with psychological support, there is Casa Ail which allows you to receive up to 15 family groups completely free of charge, in support of the hematology departments of the Meyer and Careggi children’s hospitals “and here volunteers are very important”.
In the images, the participants in the press conference with some volunteers from the Ail Firenze section
Present at the launch of the school two years ago, Professor Stefano Zamagni, president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, wanted to underline how «voluntary action can no longer be simplistically delegated to the emotion of the moment or to the compassion dictated by the circumstances. While this may represent an initial push, it cannot guarantee that continuous flow of services which the voluntary sector is increasingly called upon to provide today, particularly in a field of intervention such as that of blood cancers with which the Association deals”. . He also pointed out that this school is bene-said, «in the sense of “saying-well”, virtue must be made known so that it is contagious»Zamagni insisted. Who added: “To do good, you have to do it well and that’s why training is coessential to volunteering”.
In his speech, Professor Zamagni not only wanted to recall how precisely in Florence in the 1200s, with the Confraternities, it ceased to be an individual action, but also that to face suffering, typical of human beings, a volunteer is needed «i suffering need to be reflected in the face of a person who is close to them. Volunteers are not a means to save public administration budgets, they are not a spare wheel », he underlined in conclusion.
The study program introduced by the AIL National Training School for volunteers includes three days of work every two weeks, basic training held by trained psychologists and expert volunteers and interviews, training meetings and tutoring for new volunteers. It begins with the welcome through an initial meeting, followed by the selection interview with a psychologist to assess whether the candidate has indispensable characteristics such as empathy, motivation and ability to face and manage stressful situations. If the requisites are there – a note specifies – teaching will proceed with a basic course in the classroom in which some scientific and psychological themes, hygienic-sanitary standards and the structure of the Association are studied in depth. This is followed by monitoring the activity for 3-4 months with a tutor and with the supervision of a senior volunteer and a psychologist.
«After starting basic training in many sections where it was not done, we started to deal with the continuous training method and we are working to update the “good practices” drawn up at the launch of the School on this aspect» he commented Ilenia Trifirò, AIL psychologist of the Palermo-Trapani section and coordinator of the technical table of the AIL national training school for volunteering. She that she explained how training not only does not coincide with the courses, but that it is the tool to help the volunteer find his place in the association. Looking to the future, Trifirò continued: «Permanent formation is more complex and articulated than basic formation, it requires numerous human and economic resources, and requires a lot of time. The methods and tools to implement it must be truly effective and useful. We are in a project implementation phase, this is the turning point. We strongly believe in this training model even if it is essential to adapt it to the individual realities of the territory. The important thing is to follow the indications and the spirit of this model. We always reiterate that good must be done well, basically this is training. An enormous wealth that reverberates on the association and on the entire society».