Present at the launch of the school two years ago, Professor Stefano Zamagni, president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, wanted to underline how «voluntary action can no longer be simplistically delegated to the emotion of the moment or to the compassion dictated by the circumstances. While this may represent an initial push, it cannot guarantee that continuous flow of services which the voluntary sector is increasingly called upon to provide today, particularly in a field of intervention such as that of blood cancers with which the Association deals”. . He also pointed out that this school is bene-said, «in the sense of “saying-well”, virtue must be made known so that it is contagious»Zamagni insisted. Who added: “To do good, you have to do it well and that’s why training is coessential to volunteering”.

In his speech, Professor Zamagni not only wanted to recall how precisely in Florence in the 1200s, with the Confraternities, it ceased to be an individual action, but also that to face suffering, typical of human beings, a volunteer is needed «i suffering need to be reflected in the face of a person who is close to them. Volunteers are not a means to save public administration budgets, they are not a spare wheel », he underlined in conclusion.

The study program introduced by the AIL National Training School for volunteers includes three days of work every two weeks, basic training held by trained psychologists and expert volunteers and interviews, training meetings and tutoring for new volunteers. It begins with the welcome through an initial meeting, followed by the selection interview with a psychologist to assess whether the candidate has indispensable characteristics such as empathy, motivation and ability to face and manage stressful situations. If the requisites are there – a note specifies – teaching will proceed with a basic course in the classroom in which some scientific and psychological themes, hygienic-sanitary standards and the structure of the Association are studied in depth. This is followed by monitoring the activity for 3-4 months with a tutor and with the supervision of a senior volunteer and a psychologist.

«After starting basic training in many sections where it was not done, we started to deal with the continuous training method and we are working to update the “good practices” drawn up at the launch of the School on this aspect» he commented Ilenia Trifirò, AIL psychologist of the Palermo-Trapani section and coordinator of the technical table of the AIL national training school for volunteering. She that she explained how training not only does not coincide with the courses, but that it is the tool to help the volunteer find his place in the association. Looking to the future, Trifirò continued: «Permanent formation is more complex and articulated than basic formation, it requires numerous human and economic resources, and requires a lot of time. The methods and tools to implement it must be truly effective and useful. We are in a project implementation phase, this is the turning point. We strongly believe in this training model even if it is essential to adapt it to the individual realities of the territory. The important thing is to follow the indications and the spirit of this model. We always reiterate that good must be done well, basically this is training. An enormous wealth that reverberates on the association and on the entire society».

Opening from left: Stefano Zamagni, Giuseppe Toro, Alberto Bosi and Ilenia Trifirò