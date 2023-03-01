For many, many years, almost thirty, she was considered a woman with a serious psychiatric disability



: he had needed hospitalizations, he had to take medicines, he had occasional talks with specialists.



Over time, physical problems had also been added to mental disorders: diabetes, obesity



. And recently some signs of cognitive decline had prompted the daughter, who had never given peace to her mother’s condition, to which she could not give a clear answer, to investigate further:



the meeting with a geriatrician in the clinic open to external users that Asst Bergamo Est has activated since last summer was decisive



.