Ailments for 30 years, examination reveals that he suffers from a rare disease

Ailments for 30 years, examination reveals that he suffers from a rare disease

For many, many years, almost thirty, she was considered a woman with a serious psychiatric disability

: he had needed hospitalizations, he had to take medicines, he had occasional talks with specialists.

Over time, physical problems had also been added to mental disorders: diabetes, obesity

. And recently some signs of cognitive decline had prompted the daughter, who had never given peace to her mother’s condition, to which she could not give a clear answer, to investigate further:

the meeting with a geriatrician in the clinic open to external users that Asst Bergamo Est has activated since last summer was decisive

.

