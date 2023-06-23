AIM General Assembly – Marion von Wartenberg re-elected as German Vice-President of the Association Internationale de la Mutualité

Berlin – Marion von Wartenberg was re-elected Vice-President at the General Assembly of the Association Internationale de la Mutualité (AIM) on July 22, 2023 in Geneva. Von Wartenberg represents the German members in the international network of health insurance companies, including the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek) belongs.

EU mouthpiece for health insurance companies

“The EU Commission is currently launching two mammoth health policy projects with the European health data space and the drug reform,” explains von Wartenberg. “These projects can only succeed if the perspective of the health insurance companies is heard and taken into account. This is what I will do on behalf of the German AIM members during my second term of office.”

About Marion von Wartenberg

Marion von Wartenberg has been Vice President of AIM since 2020. The trained educator is, among other things, a member of the board of directors of DAK-Gesundheit. From 2013 to 2016, von Wartenberg was political state secretary in the Ministry of Education in Baden-Württemberg and before that she was deputy chairwoman of the DGB in Baden-Württemberg.

Über die International Mutual Insurance Association

Headquartered in Brussels, AIM is the umbrella organization for health insurance companies and mutual insurance companies in Europe and around the world. Through its 50 members in 26 countries, AIM provides healthcare to 240 million people worldwide, including 209 million in Europe. From Germany, in addition to the vdek, IKK e. V. and the social insurance for agriculture, forestry and horticulture (SVLFG).

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

