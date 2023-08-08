Aiom launches an alliance to defeat cervical cancer also in Peru

The goal endorsed by WHO is simple: to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030, with a combination of primary prevention (vaccines), secondary (screening) and timely treatments. A shared path, therefore, which however sees the world moving at different speeds. In Peru, for example, the disease is currently the second cause of death from cancer in the female population: it kills a woman every 5 hours, for a total of 2,288 deaths recorded in 2020. Deaths that could largely be avoided, with the correct use of anti-HPV vaccines and adherence to Pap and HPV test screening programmes. For this reason, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) has decided to sign an alliance with Peruvian oncologists, “exporting” to the country (and soon to all of Latin America) the key principles of the ‘Calls to action’ promoted by the WHO, the European CanCer Organization (ECCO) and the European Commission’s “Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan”, which aim to eradicate all HPV-related cancers by 2030. The sharing of all the tools to combat this pathology is expected at the Congress international “AIOM meets Latin America”, which will take place on 10 and 11 August in Lima at the Ricardo Palma University.

Inform and raise awareness

A priority field of action to defeat cervical cancer will be that of raising awareness among a population that, in Peru, still knows too little about the dangers associated with these neoplasms, and the effectiveness of the prevention strategies available today. According to data collected by the Peruvian “Liga contra el cancer”, 40% of women do not in fact carry out screening due to ignorance of the disease, 25% have a partner who prevents them from being screened, 15% say they fear unfavorable diagnosis, another 15% are ashamed to be examined.

“Despite the high mortality rate of cervical cancer, in Peru there are still great difficulties in improving adherence to screening due to the ignorance, disinterest, even prejudice of a large part of the population” says Saverio Cinieri, AIOM President. “Our scientific society supports the objectives established by the ‘Calls to action’ of WHO, ECCO and the European Commission and we share them with Peruvian oncologists. There is important evidence that demonstrates how we could completely eliminate cervical cancer, a goal that the WHO has set for 2030. However, it is necessary to increase the level of knowledge of the disease and raise awareness of the importance of primary prevention and secondary education, improving vaccination coverage levels, encouraging adherence to screening programs and increasing the number of early diagnoses and therapeutic interventions”.

The actions to be taken according to AIOM are to vaccinate at least 90% of girls and increase immunization in boys, ensure that at least 90% of the target population has access to free cervical screening and that 90% of women identified with cervical cancer are treated promptly in highly specialized centres. This is the strategy with which Australia, by 2035, will become the first country in the world to eliminate cancers caused by HPV. The same followed by Canada, which should achieve its goal in 2040. And by Italy, currently on the way to becoming the first European country to definitively eradicate these neoplasms.

The vaccine

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the most frequent sexually transmitted infection in the world. It has been classified as the second most common cancer pathogen, and can cause cancers of the cervix, anus, vagina, vulva, penis, oral cavity, pharynx and larynx. In Italy, over 6,500 cases each year are attributed to chronic infections of oncogenic strains of the human papilloma virus, which determines all those of the uterine cervix (2,400 diagnoses and about 500 deaths each year).

“It is estimated that 4 out of 5 people are infected with the virus during their lifetime and the absence of symptoms favors its spread”, explains Antonio Russo, Full Professor of Medical Oncology, DICHIRONS – University of Palermo, AIOM Treasurer and President COMU (College of University Medical Oncologists). “In about 80% of cases, HPV infection runs asymptomatically, because the body has the ability to eliminate the virus. In other cases, the immune system fails to defeat it, with serious consequences such as cancer. Generally, the time between infection and the onset of precancerous lesions is about 5 years, while the latency for the onset of cervical cancer can be decades. We have at our disposal a very powerful tool, vaccination, which is able to prevent up to almost 90% of all HPV-related cancers in men and women. Through immunization it is possible to interrupt the chain that leads from infection to cancer at the origin and its extension to men also allows for greater protection of the female population”.

Even in Italy, immunization rates are currently insufficient and show strong regional differences. For 11-year-old girls (cohort of those born in 2009) nationwide, only 32% received the complete vaccination course. We go from the maximum of 61% recorded in the Autonomous Province of Trento to 5% in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The situation is slightly better for the 2008 cohort where, however, only half of the young people received the two doses of the vaccine. As regards males in the 2009 and 2008 cohorts, the percentages are only 26% and 44%.

“It is necessary to raise awareness among the population, especially young people and their parents”, concludes Antonio Galvano, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Palermo. “This is a fundamental task not only of Public Health at national and regional level, but also of all health professionals. And it is important to increase the levels of adherence to screening against cervical cancer. In Italy they had pre-pandemic values ​​of around 38-39%, with a drop to 23% in 2020 and a coverage of 35% in 2021. Depending on the programme, the Pap test must be performed every three years starting at the age of 25 or the HPV test every 5 years from the age of 30-35. The latter is able to identify precancerous lesions earlier, so it is sufficient to repeat it every five years instead of every three years like the Pap test. To achieve the ambitious goals promoted by the WHO and by ‘Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan’, it will be necessary to implement as much as possible all the available prevention interventions, therefore anti-HPV vaccination and screening”.