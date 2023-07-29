Air conditioning disorders: symptoms, causes and methods to intervene immediately

As the warmer seasons arrive, air conditioning offers a cool oasis against the oppressive heat. However, excessive use can compromise our health.

With the arrival of higher temperatures, the need to refresh the environments in which we live and work becomes more and more urgent. Air conditioning seems to be the obvious solution for fight the summer heatbut it’s important to pay attention to the possibles adverse health effects. According to various scientific sources, improper or excessive use of air conditioning can lead to various ailments.

These include respiratory problems such as tracheitis e bronchitisbut also heachache, eye dryness and muscle ailments such as the stiff neck. Furthermore, air conditioning can reduce our ability to tolerate heat and predispose us to sudden changes in temperature, causing further illness and discomfort. Therefore, despite being a valid ally, it is essential to use our air conditioner responsibly and consciously.

How to protect yourself from the unwanted effects of air conditioning

Using air conditioning can be beneficial during the hotter months, but it is important to be careful don’t abuse it, especially when it comes to children and the elderly. Toddlers, especially if they are already in a state of sweating or excessive heat, may experience symptoms such as sore throat, cold o cough due to exposure to a cold draft of air. In fact, air conditioning tends to dry the air, reducing the humidity necessary to keep the respiratory tract functioning properly and well hydrated.

Here are the symptoms of the disorders caused by excessive exposure to the air conditioner – tantasalute.it

Prolonged stay in an air-conditioned environment can also cause headaches, defined by the International Headache Society as “ccold headache“. This kind of headache it differs from migraine common because the pain feels milder and more diffuse throughout the head, rather than concentrated in one area. In addition, it usually has a shorter duration and can disappear within half an hour, especially if you leave the area exposed to cold air. Prolonged exposure can cause it too articolar pains e neck pain. The latter, also known as “cervical pain“, is a condition that causes stiffness in the neck and shoulders.

Sudden changes in temperature can also cause airway problems. When the temperature drops drastically without an adaptation phase, the body can become irritated and favor the infections in the respiratory system. Therefore, it is important to use the conditioner correctly and in a balanced way to avoid health risks. One suggestion is to direct the air conditioning vents upwards, or use a diffuser to distribute the air more evenly.

Even a correct one plant maintenance Air conditioning is another key aspect to consider in order to reduce the risks associated with its use. We remind you to do regular outdoor breaks and ventilate the rooms as much as possible to maintain a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. In this way, the air conditioner can become a valid tool for dealing with the summer heat, without compromising our health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

