Air conditioning: how to use it (well) at home, in the car, in the office, without running any health risks

The first rule is to set the air conditioning at a temperature between 25-27C and in any case never lower than 24C, making sure that the transition from hot to cold is always gradual, for example by not programming the air conditioner so that it turns on before our arrival, but slowly cooling the rooms in our presence; the speed of the air in the room must also be less than 0.15 metres/second. At night it’s better to open the windows and, if the heat doesn’t give a break, set the air conditioner timer so that it turns off an hour after we went to bed and turns on again at dawn. If it is very humid, it is better to use the dehumidifier mode. The correct use of air conditioners reduces by 80 percent the health risks due to heat in people at risk such as children, the elderly, patients with chronic diseases.

July 5, 2023 | 08:45

