Air conditioning, tips to avoid damage to health

Air conditioning is a panacea during the hottest days but becomes a health problem if used incorrectly, useful advice.

Air conditioning is a precious ally during the hot summer days, but we often wonder if its use could pose health risks.

In reality, if used correctly, air conditioning is not harmful, but it is important to respect some rules to avoid negative effects on the body’s well-being.

How to use air conditioning correctly

The fundamental rule for using air conditioning in a healthy way is to set the temperature correctly. The ideal temperature is around 24-26°C, avoiding falling below 22°C. An excessively high temperature difference with the external environment can cause thermal shock or colds, so it is important to maintain a moderate temperature to avoid thermal imbalances in the body.

Is air conditioning good or bad? – Tantasalute.it

Proper maintenance of the air conditioner is essential to avoid health problems. Condensation and humidity can become fertile ground for proliferation of bacteria and fungithe. Therefore, it is advisable to clean the air conditioning filters regularly and have the air conditioner professionally cleaned at least once a year. This will help prevent respiratory diseases and allergies.

Artificial fresh air should not be used thoughtlessly. Before turning it on, it is important close doors and windows to prevent cold air from escaping. Furthermore, it is advisable not to direct the direct flow towards people in order to avoid discomfort or muscle pain. It is also advisable to take breaks of at least 30 minutes every 2-3 hours to allow the body to gradually adjust to changes in temperature.

The natural ventilation it is an important aspect to consider in hot weather. It is advisable to open the windows during the coolest hours of the day, to allow clean air to enter and circulate in the room. This will also help reduce the buildup of carbon dioxide and other pollutants.

Furthermore, while using the conditioner, it is important to maintain good hygiene and hydration of the body. Air conditioning can dry out the skin and mucous membranes, so it is essential to hydrate properly and use body creams. Furthermore, it is necessary to wash your hands regularly to avoid the spread of germs and bacteria in the environment.

In the working context, the use of air conditioners can become a challenge, especially when a space is shared by several people with different thermal preferences. In these cases, it is advisable to compromise and adjust the temperature to be acceptable for most people. Alternatively, fans or other air cooling methods may be used to maintain a comfortable climate without excessive use of air conditioning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

