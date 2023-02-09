We have seen food bloggers launch themselves into the most daring preparations, from cooking sweets and biscuits to gnocchi, ravioli and even crunchy pasta, re-fried after cooking to make sorts of chips.

Food Cooked in an Air Fryer Really Looks “Fried” — It is not uncommon to feel disappointment in those who hoped to rediscover the same flavor and the same comfort given by fried dishes through the use of air fryer. Indeed, the name is misleading. Actually the functioning of this appliance is comparable to a ventilated ovenwith the difference that, thanks to the small size, energy consumption is lower and the presence of a basket allows you to move the food more easily in order to uniform cooking and browning.

Why is it important to limit frying? — Frying is a cooking technique that uses fat (oil or butter) as a base, and therefore leads the food to absorb a large part of these substances, greatly increasing its calorific value. It also uses very high temperatures (it can reach up to 200°) and exploits the principle of Maillard reaction, a chemical reaction which leads to browning of the product (the product has a brown colouration) and the formation of a crispy exterior. Cooking foods at high temperatures can lead to the formation of harmful chemical compounds deriving from the interaction of sugars with fats and proteins such as AGE’s o l’acrilammide. These substances have been correlated to an increased risk of the onset of certain pathologies, which is why it is essential, in everyday life, to prefer slower cooking at low temperatures and the use of raw oil. See also "Legend of Breaking Dawn" released a new trailer, revealing two new characters | 4Gamers

Differences between frying and air frying — If you want to obtain a fragrant product that at least partially resembles the fried equivalent, you cannot think of air cook the food without adding even a small amount of grassi in cooking. If you decide to omit this ingredient entirely, it’s good to know what we should expect a roasted rather than fried food. The formation of harmful compounds seems to remain lower in the air fryer, but it is necessary to be careful to choose good quality oils and not to abuse pre-fried frozen products, which, although they may be air cooked, have already been fried in unsalted oil. always qualitatively satisfactory.

So what are the pros and cons of this appliance? — In the advantages we certainly find a less use of fat in cooking and consequent lower caloric intake of the dishes, as well as a lower formation of harmful products resulting from cooking at high temperatures. Also there is a greater energy savings, also thanks to shorter cooking times compared to the traditional oven, due to the small size of the appliance. Of the cons it must be said that the fryer turns out unsuitable for large families due to the small size. As for the taste of the foods palatability is less compared to traditional fried and cooking is longer than that of frying, which takes place in a few minutes. Furthermore, there was a difficulty in “frying” foods covered in batter.