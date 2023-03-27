Dhe air in Hesse has gotten a little better again. Depending on the location, the nitrogen dioxide concentration has fallen by 20 to 50 percent in the past four years, as the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) announced on Monday in Wiesbaden on the final balance of pollutant values ​​for 2022. Once again last year – as for the first time in 2021 – the limit value for nitrogen dioxide was complied with at all Hessian measuring points, and the values ​​also continued to fall.

According to the report, the concentrations of sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and benzene have been “consistently at a very low level” for many years. The limit values ​​would be clearly observed.

According to the information, the locations in Hesse most polluted with nitrogen dioxide were the Schiede in the inner city of Limburg with 38.5 micrograms per cubic meter of air on an annual average. 38.4 micrograms per cubic meter of air were measured on Hügelstraße in Darmstadt. According to HLNUG, the locations are “just below the limit value of 40 micrograms per cubic meter on an annual average”. The state office evaluated the data from more than 70 nitrogen dioxide measuring points throughout Hesse.