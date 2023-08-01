Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl / Ministry of Health



Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4809/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SEC. III QUATER RG 3021/2023 proposed by Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl against Puglia Region, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, PCM – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Ministry of Health , Ministry of Economy and Finance, Sicilian Region Regional Department of Health, and towards the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Recovery Plan From the Deficits of the Calabrian Ssr – Pcm, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan of Return From Deficits of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Valle D’Aosta Autonomous Region, Veneto Region , Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Local Health Authority of the Province of Bari, Local Health Authority of the Province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, Local Health Authority of the Province of Brindisi, Health Authority Local of the Province of Foggia, Local Health Authority of the Province of Lecce, Local Health Authority of the Province of Taranto, University Hospital of the United Hospitals of Foggia, University Hospital of the Policlinico Consortium of Bari, Irccs “Saverio De Bellis”, Cancer Institute “Giovanni Paolo II ” – IRCCS – Bari.

Attachments:

Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 4809 of 28062023.zip (ZIP 2.28 Mb)

