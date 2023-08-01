Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4605/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3702/2023 proposed by Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl against Marche Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State, Regions and Provinces, Conference of Regions and Provinces Autonomous, PCM, and towards Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Calabrese National Health Service Recovery Plan From Deficits – PCM, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region , Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Single Regional Health Authority – Asur Marche, Local Health Authority of Ancona, Local Health Authority of Ascoli Piceno, Local Health Authority of Fermo, Local Health Authority of Macerata, Local Health Authority of Pesaro and Urbino, Inrca – Irccs National Institute of Hospitalization and Care for the Elderly,.

Attachments:

Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl c Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 4605 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 1.31 Mb)

