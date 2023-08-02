Home » Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl / Ministry of Health
Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2916/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13561/2022 proposed by Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl against the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, the Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, and against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Marche Region.

Attachments:

Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 2916 of 08062023.zip (ZIP 1.29 Mb)

