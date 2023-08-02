Home » Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 4978/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SEC. III QUATER RG 4332/2023 proposed by Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa against the Tuscany Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, towards the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Diasorin SpA , Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repayment of the Deficits of the Calabrian Ssr – Pcm, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region , Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Recovery from Deficits of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region of Trentino Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, North-West Tuscany Local Health Authority, Local Health Authority Central Tuscany, South East Tuscany Local Health Authority, Siena University Hospital, Pisa University Hospital, Careggi University Hospital of Florence, Meyer University Hospital of Florence, Estar – Regional Administrative Technical Support Body.

