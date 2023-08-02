Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 4804/2023 of 06.28.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3019/2023 proposed by Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa against Puglia Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Calabrese National Health Service Recovery Plan from Deficits, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region , Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region – Pcm, Piedmont Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, the Tuscany Region, the Umbria Region, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Veneto Region, the Autonomous Region of Trentino Alto Adige/Suedtirol, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Local Health Authority of the Province of Bari, the Local Health Authority of the Province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, Local Health Authority of the Province of Brindisi, Local Health Authority of the Province of Foggia, Local Health Authority of the Province of Lecce, Local Health Authority of the Province of Taranto, University Hospital of the United Hospitals of Foggia, University Hospital Consortium Polyclinic of Bari, IRCCS “Saverio De Bellis”, Cancer Institute “Giovanni Paolo II” – IRCCS – Bari.

Attachments:

Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 4804 of 28062023.zip (ZIP 2.30 Mb)

