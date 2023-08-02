Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3822/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3335/2023 proposed by Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa against the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, PCM – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference on Relations Between State and Regions and Autonomous Provinces, to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Plan for Repaying Deficits of the Calabrian Ssr – Pcm, Campania Region, Region Emilia-Romagna, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Deficit Recovery Plan of the Health Service of the Molise Region -Pcm, Piedmont Region, Region Apulia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of the Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano , Giuliano Isontina University Health Authority (Asugi), Central Friuli University Health Authority (Asufc), Western Friuli Health Authority (Asfo), IRCCS Oncological Reference Center of Aviano (Cro), IRCCS Maternal Infantile Burlo Garofolo of Trieste, Regional Coordination Agency for Health (ARCs).

Attachments:

Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Section III Quater n 3822 of 14062023.zip (ZIP 1.33 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

