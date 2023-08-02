Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 2917/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13569/2022 proposed by Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Pcm – Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, with regard to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Region Abruzzo, Diasorin SpA, Diasorin Italia SpA, Marche Region.

Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 2917 of 08062023.zip (ZIP 1.29 Mb)