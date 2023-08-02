Home » Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health
Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 4044/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3382/2023 proposed by Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa against the Veneto Region, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference of Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Sicilian Region Health Department, Permanent Conference for Relations Between The State, The Regions and The Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces and towards Diasorin SPA, Diasorin Italia SPA, Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Permanent Conference for Relations Between The State, The Regions and Provinces A, Apulia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Calabrese National Health Service Recovery Plan from Deficits – Presidency of the Council, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Autonomous Region Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Region Lazio, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Ad Acta Commissioner for the Implementation of the Health Service Recovery Plan of the Molise Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Piedmont Region, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Regional Department of Health of Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Autonomous Region of Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol, Autonomous Province of Trento, Marche Region, Local Health Authority 1 Dolomiti, Local Health Authority 2 Marca Trevigiana, Company Ulss 3 Serenissima, Ulss 4 Eastern Veneto, Ulss 5 Polesana, Ulss 6 Euganea, Ulss 7 Pedemontana, Ulss 8 Berica, Ulss 9 Scaligera, Hospital – University Padua, Verona Integrated University Hospital, Veneto Oncology Institute , Azienda Zero, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region.

Attachments:

Air Liquide Sanità Service Spa v Ministry of Health – Ordinance TAR of Lazio Sez III Quater n 4044 of 23062023.zip (ZIP 0.83 Mb)

Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

