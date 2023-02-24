A new study reports a worrying link between higher levels of air pollution and faster bone loss due to osteoporosis, a chronic skeletal condition that makes bones more brittle and prone to breaking.

The risk of osteoporosis increases with age and is particularly common in postmenopausal women. Here, data on a diverse group of 9,041 postmenopausal women was collected over 6 years, with the researchers looking specifically at bone mineral density — a proxy for osteoporosis and fracture risk. Using home addresses for estimates of nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and PM10 particulate matter (pollution smaller than 10 micrometres, the diameter of a red blood cell), the researchers found that as pollution increased, the density bone mineral decreased in all bony areas of the body, including the neck, spine and hip. “Our results confirm that poor air quality can be a risk factor for bone loss, independent of socioeconomic or demographic factors”says biomedical scientist Diddier Prada of Columbia University in New York. Previous studies have shown an association between worse air pollution and a higher risk of bone fractures, as well as greater bone loss over time.

This research adds data on postmenopausal women in particular and on different mixes of air pollution. In particular, Prada and colleagues have highlighted the link between nitrogen and the spine. A 10 percent jump in this type of pollution over 3 years was associated with an average annual loss of 1.22 percent in lumbar spine bone mineral density, double the amount the team calculated from normal aging. According to the researchers, this is most likely due to bone cell death caused by mechanisms including oxidative stress, in which toxic molecules from the environment cause damage to the body. “For the first time, we have evidence that nitric oxides, in particular, are major contributors to bone damage and that the lumbar spine is one of the most susceptible sites for this damage,” says Prada. The study alone isn’t enough to prove a causal relationship — that air pollution is definitely leading to bone loss — but considering the body of research now forming, it seems like an increasingly plausible hypothesis. It’s also worth mentioning that while this particular study looked at postmenopausal women, the participants involved covered a wide range of ethnic groups, locations, lifestyles, and socioeconomic backgrounds, making it more likely that pollution levels were, in fact, , the underlying cause of bone loss. The researchers want to see more efforts being made to reduce air pollution – traffic is a major producer of nitrogen oxides, for example – and to target people who may be most vulnerable (including those with osteoporosis). “Improvements in exposure to air pollution, especially nitrogen oxides, will reduce bone damage in postmenopausal women, prevent bone fractures, and reduce the health care cost burden associated with osteoporosis among postmenopausal women”says epigeneticist Andrea Baccarelli of Columbia University.