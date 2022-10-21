Palermo, 21 October 2022 – Health treatment on military and civil aircraft and logistics for the transfer of patients, alert procedures and use of necessary men and vehicles, remotely controlled drones capable of carrying drugs and equipment necessary according to the specific pathologies of the patient: the future of air rescue in emergency cases passes through aeronautical and aerospace medicine, and from the synergy between civil and military healthcare.

The Order of Doctors of Palermo, from today indicated by the Ministry of Health as national training body on air rescue for biological risk, looks at the operational model of the hangar in Pratica di Mare (RM), the Italian excellence for the repatriation of compatriots and the storage of Covid vaccines.

The risk of new Covid variants should not be underestimated. “A hyper-fast clinical and therapeutic response must also be guaranteed in Sicily. Every doctor must know all the most critical scenarios and health realities available in emergency cases, starting with the Air Force health service. We have solid bases such as Birgi and Sigonella, but they need to be strengthened for in-flight rescue ”. Thus the president of the Order of Doctors of Palermo Toti Amato, councilor of Fnomceo, introducing the day dedicated to air rescue in aeronautical and aerospace medicine to explain to all health professionals the importance of training and knowledge of all health assets in situations extremely critical.

On line the director of the Mds Ulrico Angeloni: “Training – he said – is essential to be ready in case of new emergencies. The coordination between the various forces in the field has made a decisive contribution against Covid ”. Confirming the applause of Marco Palmeri, manager of the Emergency Urgency service of the regional health department: “It was possible to manage a particular case that required their ultra-specialized intervention as a member of the military air force. Their intervention was indispensable ”.

“The aeronautical health corps not only follows its military personnel, but also intervenes and assists the civilian population in all those conditions of public calamity and extreme necessity – explained General Giuseppe Ciniglio Appiani, head of the Air Force sanitary corps – The rescue of civilians has now fully entered into the DNA of our health corps “.

“We select 100 people every day for the flight crew,” said the General Medical Corps Pietro Perelli, director of the Institute of Aerospace Medicine. “Aeronautical medicine – continued Colonel Marco Lastilla – has the specific task of ensuring aeronautical doctors the physiology of flight, which is the operational aspect of our function”.

The day was also an opportunity to project oneself into the future of air rescue with an in-depth study on the prospects of aerospace medicine, with its suborbital flights and drones, which represent, as explained by the president Enac Pierluigi Di Palma “an unprecedented way of flying and transporting goods. I am sure that drones will be able to make a great contribution to a system that already in the time of Covid has shown great adaptability, transforming airplanes and airports into means and places of rescue “.

The event, which saw the participation of many civil and military experts, was promoted by the Order of Doctors of Palermo in collaboration with the Air Force Health Corps and the support of the Ministry of Health and ENAC.