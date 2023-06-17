Air travel, how to organize yourself with medicines: which ones can be placed in hand luggage

Medicines can be transported by plane but precise rules must be followed, considering that not everything can go in hand luggage.

When you leave for vacationespecially if you follow specific therapies or if you travel to other countries, it is important never to forget the basic medicines you need.

This detail is often overlooked, however it is important to remember that not in all countries the operation is the samethere are very restrictive rules in Europe too and this also prevents you from buying products that are over the counter in Italy.

Medicines on the plane: what can you pack

In the suitcase there should be a first aid kit and useful for dealing with high fever, stomach pain, nausea and those general ailments that can happen. The main problem is space, in this sense, in fact, instead of carrying a box of everything, it is useful to buy a pill holder so as to already have the doses in a practical and small container. If you travel to exotic places, it is better to bring something for insect and animal bites in general, if you travel to cold places, something for colds, always pay attention to products for intestinal problems which are very common.

When traveling by air it is useful to remember that i liquids, even if medicines, they cannot be placed in the bag unless in a special transparent case and within a size of 100 ml. You must therefore place everything in a transparent bag and in any case no more than 10 containers. Not all medicines are free, for some it is also necessary to have the specification of the attending physician in the bag, especially when talking about particular products that could cause problems during checks.

If you have any doubts, always ask doctor who will provide you with all the relevant information. Instead, to find out if a product can be found in another country, you can go to Viaggiaresicuri where there is relevant information. Medicines can be carried in a suitcase but one must also pay attention to the temperatures because delicate products cannot be kept warm, there is a risk of altering the effect. Online there are small thermal envelopes that are useful for food or medicines. Thanks to their small size they can be placed in a bag but also in luggage and preserve the quality of the medicine even if they are there jump in temperature. They can also be found on Amazon and the cost is low so they are definitely a useful tool.

When traveling outside Europe instead it is important to understand what you can and cannot bring. Contact lenses, for example, in some countries are only available with a prescription, so in this case it is better to bring them from home because you could run out.