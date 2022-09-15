Although understanding of the disease continues to improve at the moment

there is no cure

. The drugs available are aimed primarily at

slow down cognitive decline and reduce some behavioral disorders

. To better understand the origins of the disease, one of the main challenges of the research is to better characterize its risk factors by identifying the pathophysiological processes at play and, therefore, to propose new therapeutic targets.

Two professors of Neurology from the University of Florence, il

professor Sandro Sorbi

and the

professor Benedetta Nacmias

(Past President and Vice President of Airalzh respectively) were involved in the study of the genome of the largest group of Alzheimer’s patients analyzed so far. The research, which was published in the journal Nature Geneticshe identified

75 regions of the genome associated with pathology

42 of which have never been implicated in the disease before.

“This study – explains Sorbi, professor of Neurology at the University of Florence and Director of Neurology of the Careggi University Hospital of Florence – is

a huge step forward

to better understand the cellular mechanisms and pathological processes underlying the most common form of dementia. It was already known that Alzheimer’s has a strong genetic component, but the 42 newly discovered regions open up

further avenues for therapeutic research

“.

If you can’t intervene on genetics – says Airhalz –

however, it is possible to intervene on environmental factors

lifestyles, and

access to health services

, all of which can influence the health and disease potential of each individual. For this reason, the association with the AGYR 2021 Call (Airalzh Grants for Young Researchers) wanted to support some research projects related to the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and lifestyles, two aspects that can

make the difference

.