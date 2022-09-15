Although understanding of the disease continues to improve at the moment
there is no cure
. The drugs available are aimed primarily at
slow down cognitive decline and reduce some behavioral disorders
. To better understand the origins of the disease, one of the main challenges of the research is to better characterize its risk factors by identifying the pathophysiological processes at play and, therefore, to propose new therapeutic targets.
Two professors of Neurology from the University of Florence, il
professor Sandro Sorbi
and the
professor Benedetta Nacmias
(Past President and Vice President of Airalzh respectively) were involved in the study of the genome of the largest group of Alzheimer’s patients analyzed so far. The research, which was published in the journal Nature Geneticshe identified
75 regions of the genome associated with pathology
42 of which have never been implicated in the disease before.
“This study – explains Sorbi, professor of Neurology at the University of Florence and Director of Neurology of the Careggi University Hospital of Florence – is
a huge step forward
to better understand the cellular mechanisms and pathological processes underlying the most common form of dementia. It was already known that Alzheimer’s has a strong genetic component, but the 42 newly discovered regions open up
further avenues for therapeutic research
“.
If you can’t intervene on genetics – says Airhalz –
however, it is possible to intervene on environmental factors
lifestyles, and
access to health services
, all of which can influence the health and disease potential of each individual. For this reason, the association with the AGYR 2021 Call (Airalzh Grants for Young Researchers) wanted to support some research projects related to the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and lifestyles, two aspects that can
make the difference
.