Everyone is sure to agree on this: today there are at least twice as many warnings and safety instructions as there were ten years ago. Every pack of cigarettes warns with shocking photos, and the chapters “Possible side effects” and “Contraindications” on the package inserts for medicines are getting longer and longer. The safety of the individual is becoming more and more important. However, the emphasis is on to the individuals, not die Individuals, i.e. the woman, because this does not apply to women in many areas. Your safety seems to be secondary, there is a lot of evidence for that.

Women get hurt far worse in car accidents

A particularly impressive example are the so-called restraint systems in cars, i.e. airbags and belts. Different studies show that women are 47 percent more likely to be injured in a car accident and that these injuries are even more than 70 percent worse than those of men.

The explanation for this is obvious: The restraint systems are tested with crash test dummies and improved on the basis of these results – and although there are male and female dummies that correspond to the different genders in terms of size, weight, bone stability and so on, they are female rarely used. The reason: the EU has not yet stipulated this.

How do carmakers do this? Every manufacturer has to carry out corresponding tests with dummies for occupant safety, but there is no information about the ratio of male/female dummies, the ADAC explains to FOCUS online. Incidentally, the ADAC also checks the restraint systems, even according to stricter criteria than the car manufacturers. But here, too, there is only one female test dummy for every four male test dummies.

Only on Tuesday spoke about the free voters in a press release for the broader use of female dummies. “The lack of data collection from medicine to driving safety is a major health risk for all women,” said Gabi Schmidt, Deputy Federal Chairwoman. “The lack of data in the safety tests has led to a dangerous gender safety gap in the automotive industry for years.” Although women are less likely to be involved in car accidents than men, they suffer 17 percent more accidental fatal injuries and have a higher risk of being seriously injured. Through the exclusive use of male standard dummies, female drivers are three times more likely to suffer whiplash, for example, because the stiff backrests of many driver’s seats cannot cushion the lighter female bodies and are thrown backwards and forwards unchecked. “This data gap must be closed as soon as possible.”

medication for men

From injuries it is not a big step to the subject of medicine and drugs. Many are tailored to the male body, although it has long been known that men and women are ill differently and can also respond differently to active ingredients. However, the many studies that a drug has to go through before it can be approved primarily involve men as test subjects. This applies above all to the early studies, i.e. the phase I tests, as experts on the Federal Congress on Gender Health annotate As a result, the dosage recommendations that apply to men can sometimes be a little too high for women. This could increase the risk of side effects. Incidentally, this deficit is known internationally as the Gender Health Gap.

Risky breast implants – women have been waiting for compensation for nine years

There are many other facts as well. So there are always scandals in typical operations that affect women. Best example: the tragedy with the non-toxic but dangerous breast implants of the French company Poly Implants Prothèse (PIP). The implants were not filled with high-quality, resilient special medical silicone, but with cheap industrial goods. The cushions tore quickly and the plastic spread throughout the body, even resulting in fatalities. Thousands of German women had received these implants.

Incompatible vaginal implants

A completely different form of implants are so-called vaginal meshes, which are intended to correct pelvic floor prolapse (prolapse of the uterus, prolapse) and incontinence in women. However, the various mesh models do not all compare well to autologous surgery such as a Analyse of 37 studies.

Up to 18 percent of women have had reoperations after having certain vaginal meshes inserted. What is behind the sober number: Constant, severe abdominal pain, problems with urination, inflammation, sexual intercourse becomes impossible. Sometimes the nets cut through tissue, damaging the bladder and intestines. There have been court cases in the US and Australia. By the way, in Germany, the vaginal meshes are not implanted that often, here doctors first try to correct the pelvic sagging with conservative methods.

Oversized knee joint prostheses for women

But women were also long disadvantaged when it came to other treatment options, such as knee joint replacement (total knee joint endoprosthesis, or knee TEP for short). The first hinge endoprostheses were used in the 1970s. Women also received the standard joint that was tailored to men’s knees. It is understandable that there were massive problems with the prostheses, which were too large for women’s knees.

It is mainly women who receive knee prostheses, not men. The ratio is around 3:1. It was not until 20 years later that slightly smaller endoprostheses were constructed, which now also enable women to receive better fittings.

Male doctors treat women worse

Therapies are often worse and more stressful for women than for men. It has long been known that women have worse chances than men after a heart attack – but the fact has still not fundamentally changed. It has been proven that women die more frequently than men from a heart attack, and this was only recently pointed out German Heart Foundation attentive.

And now comes the surprise: Unless they are being treated by a doctor. Then their chances are just as high as those of male patients, like others studies show. Female doctors therefore treat their patients equally well, regardless of whether they are male or female.

Squeezing breasts during mammography

Finally, another example from preventive medicine: Mammography is painful and extremely uncomfortable. Non-stressful diagnostic methods such as thermography (infrared measurement) and ultrasound are not considered a substitute for mammography. Perhaps these techniques would have been further developed or there would be another examination method that does not require the nasty squeezing – if men had to endure something similar. Because even if the blood test should come for breast cancer, the mammography still has to show where the cancer is and how big it is.

Despite everything: Women still have a life expectancy that is about five years higher than men, which is also genetically determined. But if women’s safety were addressed more, if the gender health gap were closed, women could live much longer.

