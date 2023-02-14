news-txt”>

An investment of 8.5 million euros to support 78 research projects against childhood cancer, with the aim of offering younger patients new and increasingly targeted methods of diagnosis and treatment. This is the commitment implemented by the Italian Association for Cancer Research (Airc) which, on the occasion of the world day against childhood cancer which is celebrated on February 15th, notes that these young patients, after healing in many cases they will have over 70 years to live and the choice of treatment must take into account this life expectancy.

Every year in Italy about 1,400 children and young people under the age of 14 are affected by cancer, while among adolescents aged 15 to 19 there are about 900 cases. Overall, pediatric cancers make up about 1% of all neoplasms. Survival 5 years after diagnosis has come to exceed 80% for leukemia and is around 70% for solid tumours, but there is still a long way to go to ensure effective treatment for all patients. But many and important goals have recently been achieved in this field by Airc researchers. An example is the development of a new drug combination for aggressive neuroblastoma, the most frequent extracranial solid tumor in childhood. “Thanks to the support of Airc – explains Doriana Fruci, Airc researcher at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome – we have recently discovered that by combining low-dose chemotherapy drugs with immunotherapy it is possible to attract the cells of the immune system inside the tumor and create the optimal conditions for their functioning, thus favoring the therapeutic response”.

Giovanni Cazzaniga, Airc researcher at the Tettamanti Center, IRCCS San Gerardo dei Tintori Foundation in Monza, instead leads a project dedicated to pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most frequent tumor among young patients. Using precision medicine techniques, i.e. genome sequencing, he says, “we have recently classified subgroups of patients based on the risk of tumor recurrence. This knowledge allows us to diversify therapies according to the characteristics of the individual patient”

A testimony comes from Camilla, who personally underlines the results of pediatric oncological research in recent years. At the age of 12 she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which she overcomes thanks to chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation performed at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome under the guidance of Professor Franco Locatelli. Now Camilla is 24 years old and she is a nurse: “Now it’s my turn to help others!”, She says.