Airc’s ‘health oranges’ are back in the squares to raise citizens’ awareness of the importance of prevention through healthy eating and healthy lifestyle habits. The Airc Foundation’s first awareness and fundraising appointment of the year will be held on Saturday 28 January, with volunteers who will distribute the nets of blood oranges grown in Italy against a donation of 10 euros, orange marmalade (6 euros) and orange blossom honey (8 euros).