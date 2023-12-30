AI’s Impact on Medical Exams: A Comparison to Human Performance

The national medical exam is an annual event in Peru, with medical students required to take the National Medicine Examination (ENAM) in order to obtain their medical residency. The exam is known for its difficulty, with only a portion of students managing to pass.

In a recent study conducted by Javier Flores Cohaila, a professor and researcher in medical education at the Universidad Cientifica del Sur, artificial intelligence was used to see how it would perform on the ENAM exam. ChatGPT-4, the most updated version of the AI, achieved an 86% accuracy rate on the 2022 test.

According to Flores, the research was based on data from the 2022 ENAM exam, which included 180 multiple choice questions. The AI’s performance was compared to a sample of 1,025 medical students who took the same exam, with ChatGPT outperforming other similar AI applications in terms of correct answers.

While the study does not seek to compare the intelligence of medical students with AI, it does highlight the potential for AI to assist in medical education. Flores emphasized that being a doctor is much more than simply passing an exam, and that AI cannot replace the essential communication and leadership roles of a doctor.

The study’s results may encourage universities and research groups to explore how AI can contribute to medical education. As the ENAM exam remains a mandatory requirement for medical residents in Peru, the use of AI in medical education could become an increasingly important area of focus in the future.

