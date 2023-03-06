After two years of work, the Aisla Lazio section was set up. An achievement – reads a note – which is worth the commitment made, that is to carry on the battle for the dignity of life and for the rights of ALS families, so that no one is left behind. Where assistance and information on such a vast region are often fragmented and uneven, Aisla Lazio stands as interlocutor with political decision-makers and reference point for the over 600 families who inhabit the region. An official and celebratory moment that identified, thanks to the shareholders’ meeting, the territorial Board of Directors. The assembly elected the lawyer Paola Rizzitano as president, who declares: «A pride and a path that continues and which, piece by piece, composes a puzzle. Alongside a battle, the one against ALS, which goes beyond fear and anger. A team effort where the impossible becomes concrete reality. A commitment made that puts people first».
The newly formed board of directorsin the opening photo) who will be in office for the next three years is made up of: Stephen Litta as secretary, Irene Cipriani as vice president; Andrea Pitton as treasurer and advisers Claudio Cresta, Enzo Proietti, Stefano Rossi and Donatella Serafini.
“In the year of the celebrations for our fortieth anniversary there could be no more special gift than that of making the presence of the Association official in Lazio and in our capital”, commented the national president Fulvia Massimilli, who continues: «Today I saw a cohesive group of determined and determined young volunteers. This is the “sense” of Aisla’s story itself. A story that has always made the community a method of thought and action».
Also present at the Assembly was the NeMO Rome Clinical Center located at the Gemelli Polyclinic, created precisely by the will of the patient associations.
The Center, with its multidisciplinary team, is highly specialized in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Under the direction of Professor Mario Sabatelli, in particular, the adult area has always been at Aisla’s side: just think that over 600 ALS patients have been followed up in the last year alone, including many from outside the region. During the meeting it was also possible to listen to the passionate intervention of the neurologist doctor Amelia Conte: «In recent years, great strides have been made in clinical management. Not only that, scientific research can count on two precious tools strongly desired by Aisla: the National Sla Register and the Biobank. A joy to be here today, to share everyone’s smiles.” Addressing the families who defined them in the debate as “pillars of reference in care”, Amelia Conte concluded her speech with a reflection that moved the audience: «We want to be the hands that reach out to you and fight, together with yours, the disease ».
The assembly day not only lays the first brick of a new history for the association but becomes a testimony of how – within a community horizon – it is possible to experience answers to the problems of life, of people, and even of society.
The national secretary of Aisla was also present at the meeting Pina Esposito; the national councilor Frances Genoese and the National Management Committee of the association. All together they applauded the courage of the volunteers, professionals and the newly formed Lazio section. Aisla is convinced that this is the real asset for society and that only in this way, all together, is it possible to face the disease, without ever lowering our gaze, to trace the route of our “tomorrow”.
To stay updated on the section’s activities, you can follow the Facebook page while, to schedule an interview, it is recommended to send an email to [email protected]
Photos from the press office