“In the year of the celebrations for our fortieth anniversary there could be no more special gift than that of making the presence of the Association official in Lazio and in our capital”, commented the national president Fulvia Massimilli, who continues: «Today I saw a cohesive group of determined and determined young volunteers. This is the “sense” of Aisla’s story itself. A story that has always made the community a method of thought and action».

Also present at the Assembly was the NeMO Rome Clinical Center located at the Gemelli Polyclinic, created precisely by the will of the patient associations.

The Center, with its multidisciplinary team, is highly specialized in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Under the direction of Professor Mario Sabatelli, in particular, the adult area has always been at Aisla’s side: just think that over 600 ALS patients have been followed up in the last year alone, including many from outside the region. During the meeting it was also possible to listen to the passionate intervention of the neurologist doctor Amelia Conte: «In recent years, great strides have been made in clinical management. Not only that, scientific research can count on two precious tools strongly desired by Aisla: the National Sla Register and the Biobank. A joy to be here today, to share everyone’s smiles.” Addressing the families who defined them in the debate as “pillars of reference in care”, Amelia Conte concluded her speech with a reflection that moved the audience: «We want to be the hands that reach out to you and fight, together with yours, the disease ».