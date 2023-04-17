Aism, the strength of research (17/04/2023)

Over 40 million euros allocated to research in the last five years, almost 200 research groups working to understand what triggers the disease, risk factors, strategies to combat it, understand how to repair lesions, monitor the effectiveness of treatments and optimize rehabilitation. By sharing data and focusing on innovation and excellence, with a network that spans Europe and the world from Italy.

This is why Aism and Fism were, in their own right, among the protagonists of Italian research day in the worldwhich was celebrated on April 15th.

First at a national level, the Aism Foundation is in fact the third financier worldwide among multiple sclerosis associations for research on the disease: it directs, collaborates, promotes and coordinates international projects that currently involve at least 13 institutions and universities worldwide the world. With its own researchers, it carries out research into responsible research and innovation models promoted by the European Community, in rehabilitation and in public health.

Among these projects, the Multiple Scleorsis Italian Registry – MS and related pathologies. Launched by Fism in 2015 with neurologists from clinical centers, it is today an important research and public health tool. The Record includes data from people with MS, other demyelinating diseases such as neuromyelitis optica which includes neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders and disease associated with the presence of anti-Mog antibodies. To date, 171 Italian Sm Clinical Centers have joined the project. A database that has over 80,000 cases corresponding to 60% of the population with MS estimated in Italy according to the MS barometer of 2022. There are 300 cases of neuromyelitis optica already included in the Register and a research project has begun to include all people with neuromyelitis optica in the register.

Among the European projects, just to name a few, there is Multi-Act, the project funded by the European Union which has just ended and which saw IMF as European research coordinator. Again at European level, Fism collaborates on the project Alameda to reduce the time window that separates diagnosis and treatment, thanks to the use of intelligent technological systems, and to the project Beamer to improve patient adherence to therapies.

Globally, however, Fism coordinates the scientific committee of Proms (Patient Reported Outcomes Initiative for Ms), a project launched by the European Charcot Foundation and the International MS Federation which aims to include the perspectives of people with MS in research, thanks to the use of Patient Reported Outcome (Pro) that capture the direct experience of patients. Finally, Italy, through Aism, is among the SM associations that have promoted and managed since 2014 theInternational Progressive Ms Alliance.

Il tender for 2023worth 5 million euros, is still open, it expires on April 24th.