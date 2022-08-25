The booming audio brand aiwa in the 1980s has long since disappeared from the audio and home appliance market, but it seems to have made a comeback in recent years. A few days ago, they held a product launch conference in Japan, announcing the new brand “aiwa digital”, and will launch ultra-cheap smartphones, tablets and smart watches, etc., can they attract market support?

Aiwa digital’s four new products include the SMP0601, a budget mobile phone priced at just 16,800 yen (approximately HK$964). 32GB capacity, and equipped with Android 12 Go edition operating system.

Among the three Android tablets, the TBA1001 body adopts IP65 waterproof and dustproof design, is equipped with a 10.3” 2,000×1,200 resolution screen, and uses Gorilla glass. In terms of specifications, it uses Taiwan’s MediaTek Mediatek MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB capacity, and is equipped with Android 12. Operating system. Priced at 39,800 yen (approximately HK$2,284)

The last one is the smart watch SMW001, which uses a 1.8-inch LCD screen and an IP67 waterproof and dustproof design. It supports heart rate detection, blood oxygen detection, sleep detection and more than 20 sports modes, which can be used with smartphones. The price is only 5,800 yen (about HK$330)