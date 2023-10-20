Aiwanger’s “bad jokes”

Aiwanger answered Söder’s 25 questions. What was asked and what he answered is not yet public. But Aiwanger assumes that things are over for him. He trusts in his street credibility in the beer tent environment – and that Söder doesn’t dare to fire him.

With such a subjective upper hand, it sounds like it used to:

“If this witch hunt doesn’t stop and succeed, no one will go into politics or other leadership positions for fear that their past will be scrutinized for every bad joke.”

The leaflet was a “bad joke”. The man really can’t be helped anymore.

Share this: Facebook

X

