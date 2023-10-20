Home » Aiwanger’s “bad jokes”
Health

Aiwanger’s “bad jokes”

by admin

Aiwanger answered Söder’s 25 questions. What was asked and what he answered is not yet public. But Aiwanger assumes that things are over for him. He trusts in his street credibility in the beer tent environment – and that Söder doesn’t dare to fire him.

With such a subjective upper hand, it sounds like it used to:

“If this witch hunt doesn’t stop and succeed, no one will go into politics or other leadership positions for fear that their past will be scrutinized for every bad joke.”

The leaflet was a “bad joke”. The man really can’t be helped anymore.

See also  Rumor: Firaxis is developing "Civilization VII"--Gamereactor

You may also like

Koozies: A Powerful Marketing Tool for Industries

The Pros and Cons of Becoming a Physician

Tips to Support Your Aging Family Members

High Prevalence of Malnutrition and Sarcopenia in Hospitalized...

VEGGIE DESPAR – ORGANIC TEMPEH

Controversial Comment on “Forum” Sparks Outrage and Apology...

How to spot fake diabetes pens

High Support for Animal Welfare Among Europeans, Eurobarometer...

Shalabayeva case, the latest news – beraking latest...

write a title for this article Queen of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy