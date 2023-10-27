Aiwanger’s crisis communication and the Peter Principle – health check

At the moment you’re rubbing your eyes in a bit of surprise: In the Bavarian state election campaign, an ancient story about Hubert Aiwanger is unearthed, an unspeakable leaflet from his school days that uses the Holocaust as a joke. Aiwanger had been aware for years that the leaflet could one day be held against him; he allegedly asked one of his former teachers back in 2008.

Now the South German has opened the barrel. Instead of Aiwanger immediately clearing up the issue by apologizing for his crap when he was young, explaining how he feels about it today, what he advises young people and what obligations arise for him and German politics from the German past, he behaves like the schoolboy from back then: “It wasn’t me”. He and his brother spend days supplying the media with new stories about what happened back then that don’t really fit together; he can’t find the words he needs to explain the matter. Consequently, Söder treated him like a schoolboy, summoned him to a special coalition committee and then gave him 25 questions to answer in writing – an unprecedented humiliation for the coalition partner, and at the same time an attempt to keep the future open, to offer Aiwanger a way out, when he finally realizes what it’s about.

For journalists, a written resignation of a minister is a highlight. Especially during election campaigns or shortly after appointments, politicians’ biographies or their previous speeches are repeatedly scoured to see if there is anything that could turn into a scandal. Just remember the campaigns against Baerbock or Wulff. One may be offended by such media games, but they also have an important political function: They test whether a politician can “capture a crisis” and how they react under great personal strain.

Aiwanger has proven himself to be a talented beer tent speaker in the past. People may have different opinions about his political achievements in the real world. But now you get the impression that he is completely overwhelmed by the situation, even though it didn’t even surprise him.

According to the famous Peter Principle, you advance until you reach your level of incompetence. Maybe this moment has now come for Hubert Aiwanger. Bets can now be placed on whether he still has the power to determine his own political path.

