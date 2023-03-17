“Nurses demoted and treated like secretaries”. This is Fials Milano’s complaint about the situation at the Besta in Milan, an institute which however rejects the accusations.

Union complaint

“At Besta – reads a note from the union – everything is the responsibility of the nurses. They are treated as ‘secretaries’ of the doctors and used as administrators for the archive”. “While the shortage of nurses puts the stability of the health system at risk (about 27,000 are being sought in the North alone, 9,500 in Lombardy) – continues the complaint – at the Besta institute (and not only) their time to assist patients is even more reduced due to assignment to services other than the institutional rules of the related professional profile”.

According to Fials Milano, who turned to the law firm of the Order of Nursing Professions of Milan, Lodi, Monza and Brianza, “nurses are still treated as an ancillary figure of the doctor” and “they themselves must deal with the archive and reorganization of the medical records at patient discharge”.

“After obtaining the opinion of the lawyers of the Order, we sent a note to the company, but nothing has been done to change things – says Mimma Sternativo, secretary of Fials Milan metropolitan area -. We are therefore ready to take legal action, to protect of these professionals and of the various professions more generally. In Healthcare, the wrong use of resources (already lacking) and of skills is an open issue. There are 80,000 nurses missing on the national territory, in Milan the maintenance of many services is faltering precisely because of this dramatic shortage And in companies they are underutilized for services that are not their responsibility or to replace other professionals. The same thing for the Oss, too often used as technical operators-warehouse workers, porters or ‘waiters’ to distribute meals. It is no coincidence that in private companies it is an external firm of non-medical personnel who take care of it.The time spent for non-medical services becomes time subtracted assistance and care relationship with the patient and his family. So who takes care of the patients and how, in what capacity? We don’t just demand answers but a total step back and a restoration of legality.”

The replica of the hospital

“Regarding the Fials reports, the Irccs Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta Foundation, having made the necessary checks, rejects the accusations – reads a note from the hospital -. The Institute underlines that collaboration between health professions is part of the ordinary performance of the institutional activity, including the administrative activities instrumental to them”.

“As far as informed consent is concerned, nursing staff are not required to obtain consent, a medical act, but to deliver the specific form in order to involve, educate and support the patient in the treatment path in full compliance with ethical standards – he continues Besta on another issue raised by the union – With regard to the last point, it is reiterated that the usual collaboration between the nursing staff and their coordinator includes both the control of medical records and the request for supplies”.

“The activities in question therefore comply with the services payable by the health profession of nurse – concludes the institute – having regard to the regulatory provisions in force”.







